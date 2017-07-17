The "Game of Thrones" season 7 premiere hit Sunday night, and let's just say there was a lot going on. If you're not scared of spoilers, check out our favorite moments from this season's premiere.

After six seasons, it's easy to lose track of the many threads that are (hopefully) going to be tied together as we near the series' conclusion. If you're still having trouble figuring out what exactly the Stone Men are, and how Valyrian steel is made or why the three-eyed raven is so important, help is on the way.

I've written about many of my favorite YouTube channels in the past, including You Suck at Cooking, Nerdwriter1 and several others. One I've been holding off on writing about until now is all about breaking down the details of "Game of Thrones" episodes, characters, fan theories and storylines. It's called "Alt Shift X" and --though nobody knows who the actual narrator is -- the channel give great detail and explanation. It's a crucial companion for figuring out exactly what's happening in Westeros.

Here are a few examples from Alt Shift X, but check out the whole channel if you want to explore more of the lore from "Game of Thrones" as we enter season 7 (SPOILERS abound)!