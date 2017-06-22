San Francisco gets a 'Game of Thrones' title sequence

Winter is coming to summer in San Francisco as the Giants Major League Baseball team dropped an impressive teaser for an upcoming "Game of Thrones" theme night at the ballpark. The pitch-perfect video, posted on Wednesday, delivers a San Francisco baseball version of the HBO show's iconic opening credit sequence.

A baseball rotates inside the "Game of Thrones" logo as the insistent theme music thrums. The Golden Gate Bridge rises up out of the water and the suspension cables spread across the expanse. The video covers other famous San Francisco landmarks, including Alactraz prison, the Palace of Fine Arts, Chinatown, City Hall and, of course, AT&T Park where the Giants play ball.

If you don't follow baseball, you might be confused by the reference to a House of Pence bobblehead. It has nothing to do with US Vice President Mike Pence. The bobblehead is a tribute to Giants right fielder Hunter Pence. The toy depicts the bearded player sitting on the Iron Throne with a bat in front of him.

The Giants will play the San Diego Padres the night of the July 20 game. The giants depicted in "Game of Thrones" are fierce warriors, so the team should stand a good chance against the visiting friars. The game is timed well considering season 7 of the series returns on July 16.

The Giants are encouraging fans to come dressed as their favorite "Game of Thrones" characters. Just keep in mind that fans entering the park must pass through a metal detector, so you may want to leave your Oathkeeper sword at home, though it's unknown if the machines are able to detect Valyrian steel.

