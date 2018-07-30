Maison Real Estate

Is your home truly your castle? You can make that old cliche come true if you have a royal enough budget. Part of Gosford Castle in Northern Ireland, which stood in for Riverrun on HBO's Game of Thrones, is for sale.

A listing from Maison Real Estate shows exterior and interior photos of the castle, and notes that "the buildings have been used previously as a hotel and as a movie set for the world famous Game of Thrones TV show."

While Riverrun isn't as important to Thrones readers and viewers as the Stark's home of Winterfell, it was home to Catelyn Stark's family, House Tully, before the creepy Freys took it over.

The real estate company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the listing describes Gosford as a "99-bed castle," and lists the price as "over £500,000." (That's $657,000, or AU$886,000.) Only a part of the castle is for sale, with the listing noting that the for-sale portion has been partially developed with an eye towards turning it into six luxury apartments.

The castle's history is as complex as a Game of Thrones plot. It was built in the mid-1800s in Norman Revival style, and has been used at various times as a personal home, by the military, and rented out as a hotel. During World War II, it was used to house troops, and part of the estate was set up as a prisoner of war camp.

The castle's fictional life has a grim history too. It's where Robb Stark (Richard Madden) beheaded Rickard Karstark (John Stahl) in season 3 of the show. You might say it's a good place to get ahead -- or at least, a head.