Game of Thrones prequel casts Naomi Watts in starring role

Naomi Watts is heading to Westeros.

On Tuesday, HBO confirmed the English actress will play "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret" on the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.

No other information was available about Watts' role, which does sound a little Cersei-esque. (Then again, does Game of Thrones culture include socialites? Is there a Westeros Junior League? Will we be seeing a Red Cotillion instead of a Red Wedding?)

"I could not be more excited," author George R.R. Martin said on his website. "Welcome to Westeros, Naomi."

While HBO still calls the show "untitled," on his site Martin went ahead and called it The Long Night, the title he has previously said he favored.

"Jane Goldman scripted the Long Night pilot and will be running the show," Martin went on to say. "She and her team are busy in London right now, neck deep in casting, and I expect some more names will be announced soon."

A spokesperson for HBO said that despite Martin's post, the show remains officially untitled.

And those other Game of Thrones prequels? Like a certain Bastard of Winterfell, Martin says they're not dead.

"Meanwhile, there are still a couple of other possible prequels in active development," Martin writes. "I can't tell you the subject matter of those projects, no, sorry, wish I could. The readers among you might want to grab a copy of Fire & Blood when it is released on November 20, though."

That sure seems like a hint to us that one of the upcoming shows will be about the Targaryen family, since that complicated, dragon-loving bunch are the topic of Martin's Fire & Blood.

Game of Thrones, the massive HBO fantasy hit based on Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire, will end after its next season, which airs in 2019.

There's been talk about as many as five successor shows set in the Thrones universe, and taking place thousands of years before the current show. But a pilot has been ordered for only one, the show run by Jane Goldman, who co-wrote the Kingsman movies, among other works.

"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," HBO says in a statement describing the planned show. "And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it's not the story we think we know."

Watts recently played Queen Gertrude in the Hamlet-based film Ophelia, with Star Wars' Daisy Ridley playing Ophelia. Other past films include The Glass Castle, Mulholland Drive, King Kong and The Ring.

