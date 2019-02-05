Game of Thrones official sneakers aren't bloody enough

Game of Thrones' final season is coming this spring, and with it so will these sneakers.

First reported by Sneakernews, the Adidas Ultra Boost line will have six sneakers that are designed after houses and groups of characters from the show. These will include the Night's Watch, the White Walkers, House Targaryen, the Targaryen's dragons, House Stark and House Lannister. CNET has reached out to Adidas to confirm the report and will update should we hear back.

That said, for a show that's filled with death and brutal murders, all of these shoes are awfully clean looking. It just feels a little unrealistic. For instance, the shoes based on the White Walkers are white with a tint of blue, with a nary of hint of red to go with how bloodthirsty those monsters can be.

Perhaps a sneaker based on a photo that actress Maisie Williams put on Instagram last July would be more fitting: in it the actress says goodbye to her character with white sneakers that are stained with red. While it's unlikely her character would be wearing sneakers, she added "#lastwomanstanding" to that post, possibly hinting that she's one of the final characters to survive in the series.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere on April 14.