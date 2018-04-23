Game of Thrones meets Rick and Morty in Pickle Rick commentary

Adult Swim

Do they even have pickles in Westeros? Regardless, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the HBO hit, and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have recorded an audio commentary for the Pickle Rick episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

You remember Pickle Rick. It was kind of a big dill when the gross-even-for-this-show episode about Rick turning himself into a pickle aired last year. It'll be included on the May 15 DVD/Blu-ray release of the third season of Rick and Morty, along with the star-studded audio commentary.

Dinklage, Benioff and Weiss recorded their commentary last summer, and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland tweeted out a photo at the time.

Got to hang with my homies. pic.twitter.com/G4sluIyDqJ — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 28, 2017

Entertainment Weekly shared a clip from the commentary on Monday, and Dinklage, Weiss and Benioff are obviously knowledgable Rick and Morty fans who crack up as much as they offer comment on the screwy scene.

Benioff dubs the scene where Rick unloads on therapist Dr. Wong (voice of Susan Sarandon) "maybe the best writing in 2017."

At another point, Weiss jokes (we hope) that "the last episode of Game of Thrones should be a live-action version of Pickle Rick." Why not? Jaime's already lost a hand, maybe he can just replace it with rat parts, staple a pickle slice to his armpit and charge into battle.

Until the shows magically cross over and we see Queen Cersei battling mad scientist Rick for the Iron Throne, this is probably as good a merger of the two mega-hits we're going to get.