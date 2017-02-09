Cersei Lannister teams with The Rock for wrestling flick

Enlarge Image HBO

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest project was announced earlier this week, and it's already sounding wild.

Focusing on a British wrestling family, "Fighting With My Family" is being directed by "The Office" co-creator Stephen Merchant, executive produced by Johnson and, it was revealed on Wednesday, will star "Game of Thrones'" Lena Headey and "Shaun of the Dead's" Nick Frost.

That's a spectacular collision of worlds right there.

The flick is actually based on WWE starlet Paige, a multiple-time champion whose mother and father were both wrestlers in their homeland of England. Newcomer Florence Pugh will be the project's lead actress.

Headey, of course, plays Cersei Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones," which will return for its seventh season later this year. Johnson, who will play a supporting role in "Fighting With My Family," will have a big 2017, starring in "The Fate of the Furious," "Baywatch" and "Jumanji."

