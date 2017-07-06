'Game of Thrones' hits the road with traveling exhibition

"Game of Thrones" may take place in a fantasy world, but it will edge a little closer to reality when a whole exhibition's worth of items from the show go on a worldwide tour later this year.

Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition wants to go beyond the standard museum-style format and offer up an experience that makes you feel the chill of winter and the bustle of King's Landing.

HBO is partnering with GES Events for the exhibition, which will cover 10,000 square feet (930 square meters) of space and include themed areas focused on the North, the King's Road, the city of Meereen, Castle Black and the wintry world beyond the giant wall. GES notes in an announcement Thursday that the Throne Room and the Iron Throne will be the exhibit's centerpiece.

Details are still scarce, but a mock-up image shows the Iron Throne surrounded by costumes from the show. The tour is scheduled to start in Europe this fall, with dates and locations to be announced later.