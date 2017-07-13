Wander Westeros with 'Game of Thrones' Google Maps guide

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for "Game of Thrones."

Even if you can't book your "Game of Thrones" dream vacation, you can still visit many of the filming locations in your browser. Google posted a Google Maps location guide on Thursday that will take you from the cool confines of Winterfell in Scotland to the site of the horrifying battle between Brienne and the Hound in an Icelandic national park.

The long list of "Game of Thrones" locations includes the settings for Cersei's walk of shame, the arena of Meereen, the House of the Undying, Prince Doran's palace in Dorne and the Iron Islands. Click on a location and you'll be immersed in an interactive Street View window that lets you move around and explore the details of the place.

Google is clearly having fun with this, attributing its announcement to "Lady Ursula of House Redon, Master of Street View in the Seven Kingdoms."

Google's handy map guide comes just days before season 7 of "Game of Thrones" returns to HBO on July 16. That gives you a little time to refamiliarize yourself with these on-location wonders.