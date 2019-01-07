Game of Thrones footage teases icy meeting between Daenerys and Sansa

Winter is so close and we don't quite have a trailer for Game of Thrones' final season yet, so this new footage will have to do.

HBO wants you to get hyped for 2019, and the Game of Thrones Twitter account does too. New footage, tweeted on Sunday evening, gives us a very brief glimpse of one Sansa Stark, one Jon Snow and a certain Mother of Dragons, plus a few other characters we've grown to love.

"Winterfell is yours, your grace" should set off wild speculation and excitement across the internet. I, for one, welcome our new dragon queen overlords. I also welcome a new trailer, so get on that, HBO.

The one-minute teaser also features a look at HBO's upcoming series such as the third season of True Detective, set to drop next week, a quick peek at Watchmen, Euphoria and the next season of Big Little Lies.

Winter is now so close that I have worn out my collection of ugly Christmas sweaters waiting for it to get here. Game of Thrones returns to HBO in April 2019.

