'Game of Thrones' finale rocks fans and lights up Twitter

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday's "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale.

If you haven't seen the season finale for "Game of Thrones," which aired Sunday night on HBO, turn back and flee for the Iron Islands now.

Ever since it was announced that the fantasy hit's final two seasons would have only 13 episodes, fans have been wondering how the show would ever have enough time to tie up alllll those loose ends. Thanks to author George R.R. Martin's deep universe (he's said he has hundreds of pages of backstory, enough for two volumes about the Targaryen kings), there are at least a dozen plots that go untouched for episodes at a time.

Seems like the answer on how the show's going to get to everything is slam down on the gas pedal and cram in reveals and resolutions like Tyrion tosses back wine. Trying to go light on spoilers here, but Sunday's show gave us a long-awaited Stark sisters' revenge, a long-awaited Clegane brothers' confrontation, a long-awaited Theon minor victory, a long-awaited Jon Snow parentage reveal, a long-awaited royal bedding scene and long-awaited Cersei confrontations with not one, but both of her brothers. Plus there was that ending scene, taking the "Song of Ice and Fire" title a bit literally.

Naturally, Twitter had some reactions. (Really, you're gonna get spoiled if you read on.)

Viserion the dragon plays a round for his new team.

Night's Watch: This wall has defended us for 1000's of years.



Night king: hold my beer

#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FoLtTQXaHE — Jesus Diaz Herrera (@jadiaz16) August 28, 2017

I better see this face in season 8!!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bsSwxmuU0y — Yoshi 🇵🇷 (@yankeeyoshi) August 28, 2017

Jon Snow's real identity is further explained.

Refused to refer to Garth Brooks as Chris Gaines. Not going to start calling Jon Snow 'Aegon Targaryen' either. #GameOfThrones — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) August 28, 2017

bran: i literally know everything.



sam: rhaegar got an annulment and married lyanna.



bran: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OCqfr7uxJu — becccca (@becca_musante) August 28, 2017

I still feel bad for Catelyn Stark, who will never know that Ned was faithful to her all along #GameofThrones — molly (@cyxnskies) August 28, 2017

Jon and Dany get together.

Littlefinger met his match.

I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017

Your homework is to work 'my sister asked you a question' naturalistically into as many conversations as possible next week. #GameOfThrones — Zed, Zedd 'n' Zeddy (@ZeddRebel) August 28, 2017

Brienne and The Hound have a chat,

Can we talk about Brienne and the Hound acting like an amicably divorced mom and dad co-parenting Arya, their Murder Baby #GameOfThrones — Elise (@zzlaisee) August 28, 2017

The Hound smiling when Brienne tells him that Arya is pretty much a badass was one of my favorite parts of the episode #GameOfThrones — Neema Tabarani (@NeemaTab) August 28, 2017

Of course, you can't please everybody.

When we go another season without a Jon/Arya reunion #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xUAMnxZOpw — Cassie Krueger (@ckrueger5398) August 28, 2017

That wait until season 8 (2018? 2019?) might be too long for some of us.

Lord of Light, The 7, Allah, Buddha, Many Faced God, etc.: Keep us alive for 1000 years when they air the next season of #GameOfThrones. — omid safi (@ostadjaan) August 28, 2017

Me going to bed tonight knowing that I have to wait a year to see the next season of #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/B3tq3Y7yfr — Lisa Limon (@LisaLimonTx) August 28, 2017

God that finale was everything.



And now we wait for 1700 years for the last season. #GameOfThrones — Barbara Dunkelman (@bdunkelman) August 28, 2017

me now vs. me when season 8 finally starts #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WlJhKPlgQh — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 28, 2017

