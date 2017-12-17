'Game of Thrones' final season is 'bigger than it's ever been'

HBO

Jon Snow may know nothing, but the actor who plays him, Kit Harington, knows plenty.

Harington spoke with Time magazine Friday about filming the final season of "Game of Thrones" and promises the show will go out with a bang.

"It's just bigger than it's ever been," he said of the HBO hit, noting that he will return to Belfast, Northern Ireland, next week for more filming. "I don't know how I'm going to feel sometime next year when I've finished. It's quite a sudden shift, I guess, but it feels like the right time."

While audiences wait to see Harington return as Snow, they can see him as true-to-life historical figure Robert Catesby, a distant relative of Harington's who plotted to blow up Britain's Parliament in 1605. Harington plays Caresby in "Gunpowder," a new HBO miniseries running Dec. 18-20. Harington also developed and produced the show.

No return date has been announced for "Game of Thrones," but just last week actress Sophie Turner suggested the show may not come back until 2019.