Game of Thrones' final season begins April 2019

Game of Thrones will kick off its eighth and final season in April 2019, it announced Tuesday.

The date was revealed by the official Twitter handle, with a trailer showing some of the biggest moments from the show's first seven seasons and giving us a release month for final run of six episodes.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

"Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone," it wrote.

We see shots from the Battle of the Bastards, the Red and Purple Weddings, and a hint that the final conflict will see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) clashing with the Night King (Vladimir Furdik).

The seventh season ended with the Night King riding undead dragon Viserion south into Westeros, having brought down a section of the Wall, with the Army of the Dead following.

Jon Snow's status as a trueborn Targaryen was also revealed, though he remained unaware of it as he hooked up with his aunt Daenarys (Emilia Clarke) -- but that's almost a family tradition.

It's worth noting that the show can only premiere on April 7 or April 14 if HBO wants all six episodes to go up for Emmys -- May 31 is the eligibility deadline.

The show will end before author George R.R. Martin completes Winds of Winter, the planned sixth novel in the Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series upon which Game of Thrones is based -- he recently admitted that he's been "struggling" with it.

Last month, we learned that British actor Josh Whitehouse will join Naomi Watts as one of the leads in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

