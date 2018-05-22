A Wookiee roar is distinctive, and not everyone can mimic the furry warrior's language.

Many actors, including Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Seth Rogen, can do a mean Wookiee roar. But sadly, Emilia Clarke, who stars in Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story, does not share their geeky talents.

When Clarke stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday to promote the upcoming Han Solo movie, she was offered the challenge of saying English phrases from the film in Chewbacca's native tongue of Shyriiwook .

Clarke did her best to say phrases like "Ready to jump to hyperspace" and "Watch out! Star Destroyer straight ahead!" just as Chewbacca would.

Instead, Clarke's impression sounds more like she's being repeatedly choked.

Good thing Clarke plays the human character Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hits theaters worldwide May 25.