Game of Thrones author tells voters how to 'get rid of a bad king'

Election day is tomorrow, and Americans should be thankful they don't live in the Game of Thrones world, said series creator George R.R. Martin in a pro-voting video posted Sunday.

"You know, I created the world of Westeros, but I'm glad I live in the United States of America," says Martin. "Because in Westeros, to get rid of a bad king, you need dragons, but here, in the United States, we have something more powerful: the ballot. Get out and vote."

Martin also replaced the header on his Twitter page with a Thrones-style illustration reading, "Fear cuts deeper than swords. Vote Tuesday the 6th."

Martin's HBO hit show and the political world have crossed swords several times recently. Cast members and HBO have spoken out against President Donald Trump using Thrones imagery in a tweet about international sanctions. And last month, Martin told The New York Times that the president reminds him of one of his characters, cruel King Joffrey Baratheon, who was murdered at his own wedding.