'Game of Thrones', 'Apes' and Samsung sweep VFX awards

"Game of Thrones", "Coco" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" won multiple gongs at the annual Visual Effects Society Awards on Tuesday. Writer and director Jon Favreau was awarded a lifetime achievement award for his work on CGI extravaganza "The Jungle Book", while Samsung took home three awards for a virtual reality-themed advert.

"Game of Thrones" was recognised with five awards for computer-generated environments, action scenes and characters including the frozen lake, the Wall and Daenarys' dragons.

The incredibly soulful CG characters Caesar and Hèctor were among the outstanding visual effects of "War for the Planet of the Apes" and "Coco" that earned both films four prizes.

Samsung was rewarded for an ad entitled "Ostrich: Do What You Can't".

"Dunkirk", "Blade Runner 2049" and the opening dance number from "Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol 2" also won awards, while Weta effects wizard Joe Letteri took home a lifetime achievement award.