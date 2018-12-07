Game Awards 2018: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 revealed for Switch

CNET screenshot

The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men are joining forces, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. At the 2018 Game Awards, a third entry in the beloved Ultimate Alliance series was revealed, showing off a few hints at the familiar overhead hack-and-slash RPG gameplay.

Officially titled Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, the game will make its debut next year, a decade after the last entry in the franchise.

As you'd expect from a Marvel property in 2018, the game includes Avengers characters like Iron Man and Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy members Star Lord and Rocket Raccoon, and Wolverine, who at this point has been on nearly every superhero team.

And who's developing this new Marvel crossover adventure? None other than Team Ninja, as confirmed after the trailer reveal.

