Receipt signed by Galileo up for auction for $1 million

Galileo Galilei, born in 1564, was quite the scientist, specializing in astronomy, physics, engineering and math. He championed the idea that the Earth orbits the sun. He also was a talented receipt writer. A lucky and wealthy history buff could soon own a rare example of Galileo's actual handwriting dating back to 1595.

The document signed by Galileo is up for auction from Nate D. Sanders Auctions, which notes the receipt is "the very earliest known example of Galileo Galilei's handwriting." The receipt is written in Italian and acknowledges a repaid dept.

If you thought Paul McCartney's autograph was hard to get, you should know this business document is one of only four examples of Galileo's writing to be sold at auction in the last 42 years.

A man named Mr. Luigi owed Galileo a debt for room and board for himself and his servant. The paper itself has some folds and signs of age, but is in very good condition.

Such a rare historic item comes at a steep price. The opening minimum bid starts at $1 million (£800,000, AU$1.3 million). So far, there are no bids. Regardless, it's remarkable that a minor document like this survived hundreds of years and is now a valuable artifact.

The auction ends on January 26.

