Unless your company is Samsung, it can be hard to grab any real attention at the world's largest mobile industry trade show known as MWC 2018. Samsung's habit of debuting its marquee phone, this year known as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, to much fanfare has a tendency to take up most of the tech headlines during the show's week long running.

But every so often, another company does steal the spotlight. Nokia did it last year with its relaunch of the beloved 3310 phone. And it managed to do it again this year by launching another reboot of its banana-shaped 8110 phone and the 8 Sirocco, the latter of which serves as the company's high-end flagship.

Now Playing: Watch this: Curved glass makes the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco look...

The 8 Sirocco is a sleek phone with a stainless-steel frame, a glass back and thin bezels. It runs the lighter Android One OS and is equipped with a 5.5-inch screen, a waterproof design and dual rear cameras.

To see how the 8 Sirocco stacks up against the new Galaxy phone spec-by-spec, check out the chart below. And for more information, be sure to read CNET's Nokia 8 Sirocco hands-on.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. Nokia 8 Sirocco

Samsung Galaxy S9 Nokia 8 Sirocco Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels Pixel density 570ppi 534ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 5.55x2.87x0.30 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 140.93x72.97x7.5 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.75 oz; 163g TBD Mobile software Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo One Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel telephoto Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 5-megapixel Video capture 4K TBD Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (2.36 GHz + 1.9GHz) Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB RAM 4GB 6GB Expandable storage Up to 400GB 256GB Battery 3,000mAh 3,260mAh Fingerprint sensor Back Back Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack Yes TBD Special features Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Water-resistant (IP67); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) Varies: $720-$800 About $925 Price (GBP) £739 About £660 Price (AUD) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$1,199

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Hands-on with Samsung's iPhone X fighters.

MWC 2018: All of CNET's coverage from the biggest phone show of the year.