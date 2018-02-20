CNET también está disponible en español.

All of the Galaxy S9 beans spilled in this latest leak

Everything from colors, camera upgrades to internal components are potentially exposed in this German report.

Josh Miller/CNET
The Galaxy S9 Plus is possibly shown on the left in a new lilac purple color, with the standard Galaxy S9 on the right.

WinFuture

By the time Samsung unveils the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus on Feb. 25, there may be no more surprises left. 

The latest is a slew of convincing-looking renders of the Galaxy S9 Plus in purple. next to the Galaxy S9, by way of German site WinFuture, plus a list of alleged specs. 

Although we can't vouch for their authenticity, these pictures and specs may provide clues, like color options, design differences between the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, and other features that may come to the phone.

The Galaxy S9, which launches on Sunday at the world's biggest mobile show, is set to take on Apple's iPhone X with refreshed camera features including a variable aperture that can improve low-light photos.

winfuture-samsung-galaxy-s9-variable-aperture

The camera on the Galaxy S9 is rumored to to switch its aperture from F2.4 to F1.5 for bright vs. low-light shots.

WinFuture

Other rumored Galaxy S9 specs in this leak:

Samsung declined to comment on this story.

