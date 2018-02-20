By the time Samsung unveils the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus on Feb. 25, there may be no more surprises left.

The latest is a slew of convincing-looking renders of the Galaxy S9 Plus in purple. next to the Galaxy S9, by way of German site WinFuture, plus a list of alleged specs.

Although we can't vouch for their authenticity, these pictures and specs may provide clues, like color options, design differences between the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, and other features that may come to the phone.

The Galaxy S9, which launches on Sunday at the world's biggest mobile show, is set to take on Apple's iPhone X with refreshed camera features including a variable aperture that can improve low-light photos.

Other rumored Galaxy S9 specs in this leak:

Samsung declined to comment on this story.