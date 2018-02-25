Now that Samsung finally announced its latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus phones at MWC 2018, you may be giving your current phone some side-eye. Fortunately, the company is continuing its trade-in program for old phones in the US, UK, Australia and China. Samsung said it will also include other "major European countries" so be sure to check if it's available in your country.

Trade-ins will begin on March 2 and it only applies to new Galaxy phones (including the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8 too) bought online directly from Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung App. Depending on what phone you trade-in, you can get up to $350, £200 or AU$1,275 back. Of course, the money you get back depends on the worth of your old phone, so it's safe to say you'll receive less money the older your phone is and the worse shape it's in.

So what phones are eligible? Check out the list below:

Once Samsung ships you your new device, you have 15 days to decide if you want to send your old phone in. But there are some caveats. Your phone must:

Have a functioning display



Have no breaks or cracks in the screen or case, or other visible defects that go beyond normal wear and tear (though there are some exceptions under Samsung's "Cracked Screen Offer" loophole)



Not be on a black list of any kind



Not be under any lease and that you're the full owner of the device



Be reset, clear of personal user data and disabled of anti-theft locking software



Have an FCC ID label



Last year, Samsung offered up to $300 for the US trade-in program, so this year's additional $50 is a welcome increase -- especially if you don't plan on getting a second use out of your old phone. For more information on trading in, selling or donating your phone, check out our guide here.

