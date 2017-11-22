Samsung users and fans may get a sneak peek at the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus earlier than expected.

According to VentureBeat, the pair of marquee phones is rumored to make an appearance at CES 2018, the huge consumer electronic trade show held annually in Las Vegas.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy S8: The good, the bad, the beautiful

Though Samsung is expected to fully introduce the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus sometime in March 2018 (similar to how it launched the S8 and S8 Plus during a March keynote this year), a cameo at CES in January would push up previews of the devices by two months.

The degree of this sneak peek remains unclear. Citing "someone briefed on the company's plans," VentureBeat says the phones would make their "first public appearance" at CES.

However, it's unusual for Samsung to bring physical demos of upcoming flagships at CES. Instead, the Korean phone maker could tease the device by showing a short video clip or digital image rendering. For now, Samsung said it "does not comment on product rumors or speculation."

Whatever the debut strategy may be, speculation around the devices are swirling. The Galaxy S9 Plus, for instance, is rumored by the same source to have more RAM and a dual-camera in addition to a bigger display. This is different from the current S8 and S8 Plus, which only differ in size.

The phones are also expected to have Snapdragon 845 processors (and an upcoming Exynos processor for other global models), expandable memory and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

CNET will be on the ground reporting from CES 2018, so if the phones do make an appearance we'll be there with all the news. Click here for more information and read our past coverage of CES.