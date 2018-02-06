What's the only thing more exciting than a new Samsung Galaxy phone? Said phone in a new color that goes beyond black. The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus were spotted in online renders in a new hue: lilac purple.

The renders were tweeted by frequent mobile tipster Evan Blass, who later claimed that the full Galaxy S9 color lineup could include Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray and Coral Blue. Black and gray are common colors for Samsung's Galaxy phones, but we've seen coral blue before and it's gorgeous. In many markets, Samsung's coral blue phones tend to be released as special editions.

Enlarge Image Samsung

While we've seen purple Galaxy phones in the past, the lilac purple shade is a new one, and may be special for the release of the Galaxy S9. It's worth noting that the official invite for the Galaxy S9 unveiling event on Feb. 25 included the number 9 in a shade of purple. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

Purple was also rumored for the Galaxy S9's predecessor, the Galaxy S8. But since that didn't happen, the next purple Galaxy S phone has been a long time coming.

Samsung's Galaxy S devices are among the most hotly anticipated phones of the year. Almost every other flagship Android-powered device has to live up to or surpass the Galaxy phone in order to gain traction in the market.

With the phone's announcement just a few weeks away, Samsung's movements will be especially important for crystalizing mobile trends. Any additional action Samsung can do to stir up hype -- like release a brand new color -- just adds to the phone's momentum.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.