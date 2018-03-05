CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Galaxy S9, 5G: Our favorite things from MWC (The 3:59,...

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Galaxy S9, 5G: Our favorite things from MWC (The 3:59, Ep. 367) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher