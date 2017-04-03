What's the big deal about Galaxy S8's speed? (The 3:59, Ep. 203)

Josh Miller/CNET

Yes, we are still talking about the Samsung Galaxy S8, but there's a good reason!

Samsung's latest phone is the first device that will be able to reach Gigabit LTE speeds, meaning you could download the first "Lord of the Rings" movie in less than 30 seconds. But it'll take some adjustments first from your carriers, which will have to upgrade their networks so they can support these advertised speeds.

We break down how soon you'll be able to see a phone hit these speeds and what it means for Samsung's competition. Don't worry if you can't get a Galaxy S8, the Qualcomm chip that allows access to this network could be available on up to 10 phones by the end of 2017.

Also on this episode, we discuss our Tech Enabled series, starting with a smart home that helps take care of the elderly, and Facebook's $14 million effort to fight fake news.

