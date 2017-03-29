Galaxy S8 specs vs. S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge and S6

Check out how Samsung's latest Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus stack up against their predecessors.

Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are packed with the latest and greatest mobile technology. Compared to its predecessors, the S7 and S6 (and their respective Galaxy families), the S8 duo is now equipped with USB-C charging ports, up to 2TB of expandable storage and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera (bumped up from 5 megapixels). And at 5.8 and 6.2 inches, respectively, they're the largest Galaxy flagships yet.

Whether you're wondering if it's time for an upgrade from your S6, or you just want to make sure you're not missing out too much with your S7, read the chart below to see how the S8 compares to the two previous generations of Galaxy flagship phones. And be sure to read CNET's hands-on impressions of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus more information about the phones.

gsocho-6289-001.jpg
65
Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Bixby pix: Come and get 'em

Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison chart

Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8 Plus Galaxy S7 Galaxy S7 Edge Galaxy S6 Galaxy S6 Edge Galaxy S6 Edge+
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,960 x 1,440 pixels 6.2-inch; 2,960 x 1,440 pixels 5.1-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 5.1-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 5.1-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 5.7-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels
Pixel density 570ppi 529ppi 576ppi 534ppi 576ppi 576ppi 518ppi
Dimensions (inches) 5.9 x 2.9 x 0.31 in. 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 in. 5.6 x 2.7 x 0.3 in. 5.9 x 2.9 x 0.3 in. 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.27 in. 5.6 x 2.8 x 0.28 in. 6.1 x 3 x 0.27 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm 142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 mm 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm 143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8 mm 142 x 70.1 x 70 mm 154 x 75.8 x 6.9 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 5.5 oz.; 155g 6.1 oz.; 173g 5.4 oz.; 152g 5.5 oz.; 157g 4.8 oz.; 138g 4.7 oz.; 132g 5.4 oz.; 153g
Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 5.0 Lollipop Android 5.0 Lollipop Android 5.0 Lollipop
Camera (megapixels) 12 12 12 12 16 16 16
Front-facing camera (megapixels) 8 8 5 5 5 5 5
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz eight- core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung eight- core Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz + 1.7GHz) 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz eight- core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung eight- core Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz + 1.7GHz) 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad- core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad- core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Samsung eight- core Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung eight- core Exynos 7 Octa 7420 Samsung eight- core Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Storage 64GB 64GB 32GB, 64GB (varies by region) 32GB, 64GB (varies by region) 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 64GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 3GB 3GB 4GB
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB 200GB 200GB None None None
Battery (all nonremovable) 3,000mAh 3,500mAh 3,000mAh 3,600mAh 2,550mAh 2,660mAh 3,000mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Home button Home button Home button Home button Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB
Special features Water-resistant; wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready Water-resistant, wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready Water-resistant, wireless charging Water-resistant, wireless charging N/A Curved screens Curved screens
Price off-contract (USD) at launch TBA TBA AT&T: $695; Verizon: $672; T-Mobile: $670; Sprint: $650; US Cellular: $672 AT&T: $795; Verizon: $792; T-Mobile: $780; Sprint: $750; U.S. Cellular: $780 $552- $685 (32GB); $672- $785 (64GB); $768- $885 (128GB) $672- $780 (32GB); $768- $860 (64GB); $885- $960 (128GB) $720- $792 (32GB) or $815- $888 (64GB)
Price (GBP) at launch TBA TBA £569 £639 £379 (32GB); £539 (64GB); £599 (128GB) £529 (32GB); £629 (64GB); £719 (128GB) £579 (32GB); £649 (64GB)
Price (AUD) at launch TBA TBA AU$1,149 AU$1,249 AU$899 (32GB); AU$999 (64GB); AU$1,149 (128GB) AU$999 (32GB); AU$1,099 (64GB); AU$1,249 (128GB) AU$1,199 (32GB); AU$1,299 (64GB)
