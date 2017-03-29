Galaxy S8 specs vs. Google Pixel, LG G6, iPhone 7 and OnePlus 3T

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus counterpart this morning in New York, after months of anticipation and a continuous flow of leaks. The phone features its own digital assistant, Bixby, Android 7.0 Nougat and is souped up to handle ultra-fast, 1Gb data speeds.
Its specs are also on par with -- if not better than -- a handful of the most popular flagships today, including Android heavyweights the Google Pixel and the LG G6, Apple's massively popular iPhone 7 and the sleeper hit OnePlus 3T. In terms of hardware, the Galaxy S8 has the most recent Snapdragon 835 chipset, a water-resistant construction that's rated IP68 and a super sharp 2,960x1,440-pixel resolution.
To see how it stacks up against its rivals, check out the chart below. And be sure to read CNET's Galaxy S8 hands-on for more information about the phone.
Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison chart
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Google Pixel
|LG G6
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|OnePlus 3T
|Display size, resolution
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|570ppi
|441ppi
|565ppi
|401ppi
|401ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.9x2.9x0.31 in
|5.7x2.74x0.34 in (at its thickest)
|5.86x2.83x0.31 in
|6.2x 3.1x0.29 in
|6.01x2.94x0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|148.9x68.1x8 mm
|143.8x69.54x8.58 mm (at its thickest)
|148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm
|158.2x77.9x7.3 mm
|152.7x74.7x7.35 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.5 oz; 155g
|5.04 oz; 143g
|5.7 oz, 162g
|6.63 oz; 188g
|5.57 oz; 158g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Apple iOS 10
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|12.3-megapixel
|13-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
|12-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide)
|16-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU
|Apple A10 chip (64-bit)
|2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Storage
|64GB
|32GB, 128GB
|32GB
|32GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|N/A
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|None
|Up to 2TB
|None
|None
|Battery
|3,000mAh (nonremovable)
|2,770mAh
|3,300mAh (nonremovable)
|21 hours talk time on 3G, 16 days standby, 13 hours internet use LTE
|3,400mAh (nonremovable)
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Home button
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|Special features
|Water-resistant; Bixby assistant, wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Water-resistant; 18:9 aspect ratio; wireless charging (US-only)
|Water-resistant; portrait image mode
|Dual-SIM, Dash Charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBA
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB)
|AT&T: $720; Sprint: $708; T-Mobile; $650, Verizon: $672; U.S. Cellular: $597.60
|$769 (32GB); $869 (128GB); $969 (256GB)
|$439 (16GB), $479 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|TBA
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB)
|TBA
|£719 (32GB); £819 (128GB); £919 (256GB)
|£399 (16GB), £439 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB)
|TBA
|AU$1269 (32GB); AU$1419 (128GB); AU$1569 (256GB)
|Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 (128GB)