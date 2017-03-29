Galaxy S8 specs vs. Google Pixel, LG G6, iPhone 7 and OnePlus 3T

Compare Samsung's latest Galaxy S8 spec by spec with other great flagship phones available now.

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus counterpart this morning in New York, after months of anticipation and a continuous flow of leaks. The phone features its own digital assistant, Bixby, Android 7.0 Nougat and is souped up to handle ultra-fast, 1Gb data speeds.

Its specs are also on par with -- if not better than -- a handful of the most popular flagships today, including Android heavyweights the Google Pixel and the LG G6, Apple's massively popular iPhone 7 and the sleeper hit OnePlus 3T. In terms of hardware, the Galaxy S8 has the most recent Snapdragon 835 chipset, a water-resistant construction that's rated IP68 and a super sharp 2,960x1,440-pixel resolution.

To see how it stacks up against its rivals, check out the chart below. And be sure to read CNET's Galaxy S8 hands-on for more information about the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison chart

Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel LG G6 Apple iPhone 7 Plus OnePlus 3T
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 570ppi 441ppi 565ppi 401ppi 401ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.9x2.9x0.31 in 5.7x2.74x0.34 in (at its thickest) 5.86x2.83x0.31 in 6.2x 3.1x0.29 in 6.01x2.94x0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 148.9x68.1x8 mm 143.8x69.54x8.58 mm (at its thickest) 148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm 158.2x77.9x7.3 mm 152.7x74.7x7.35 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.5 oz; 155g 5.04 oz; 143g 5.7 oz, 162g 6.63 oz; 188g 5.57 oz; 158g
Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Apple iOS 10 Android 7.0 Nougat
Camera 12-megapixel 12.3-megapixel 13-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide) 16-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 7-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU Apple A10 chip (64-bit) 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Storage 64GB 32GB, 128GB 32GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB N/A 6GB
Expandable storage Up to 2TB None Up to 2TB None None
Battery 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 2,770mAh 3,300mAh (nonremovable) 21 hours talk time on 3G, 16 days standby, 13 hours internet use LTE 3,400mAh (nonremovable)
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Back cover Home button Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Lightning USB-C
Special features Water-resistant; Bixby assistant, wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Water-resistant; 18:9 aspect ratio; wireless charging (US-only) Water-resistant; portrait image mode Dual-SIM, Dash Charging
Price off-contract (USD) TBA $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB) AT&T: $720; Sprint: $708; T-Mobile; $650, Verizon: $672; U.S. Cellular: $597.60 $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB); $969 (256GB) $439 (16GB), $479 (128GB)
Price (GBP) TBA £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB) TBA £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB); £919 (256GB) £399 (16GB), £439 (128GB)
Price (AUD) TBA AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB) TBA AU$1269 (32GB); AU$1419 (128GB); AU$1569 (256GB) Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 (128GB)
