Galaxy S8 specs vs. Google Pixel, LG G6, iPhone 7 and OnePlus 3T

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus counterpart this morning in New York, after months of anticipation and a continuous flow of leaks. The phone features its own digital assistant, Bixby, Android 7.0 Nougat and is souped up to handle ultra-fast, 1Gb data speeds.

Its specs are also on par with -- if not better than -- a handful of the most popular flagships today, including Android heavyweights the Google Pixel and the LG G6, Apple's massively popular iPhone 7 and the sleeper hit OnePlus 3T. In terms of hardware, the Galaxy S8 has the most recent Snapdragon 835 chipset, a water-resistant construction that's rated IP68 and a super sharp 2,960x1,440-pixel resolution.

To see how it stacks up against its rivals, check out the chart below. And be sure to read CNET's Galaxy S8 hands-on for more information about the phone.