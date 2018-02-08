Enlarge Image SamMobile

Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus owners will soon have a sweet new OS to sink their teeth into. As spotted by SamMobile, the Android 8.0 Oreo update is finally rolling out to the Galaxy S8, with people in Germany already installing the fresh software.

The update will first be available to Galaxy S8 owners who were beta testers for Android 8.0. After that, regular S8 owners who already run Android Nougat should get the update within 24 hours, SamMobile reports.

The Oreo rollout will then continue market to market -- with Germany being among the first. We're not sure which countries will get the update next, as Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment. For now, all you can do is wait it out and keep checking your phone's Settings for an update. Hopefully with this news, however, it won't be long.

Android Oreo is the latest mobile OS for Android-based devices. Although Google officially unveiled Oreo in August 2017, it has taken some time for the OS to come to non-Google Pixel phones. This could be due to various reasons, including phone carriers elongating the OS testing process.

Recent Android developer numbers show that only 1.1 percent of Android phones have Oreo 8.0 or 8.1 installed. So almost 99 percent of Androids are missing out on new features such as picture-in-picture, autofill and battery management upgrades.

On the Galaxy S8 specifically, the Oreo update will deliver the latest Samsung interface: Samsung Experience 9.0. SamMobile is also reporting better phone performance after the update.

Let us know if your Galaxy S8 has been prompted for an Oreo update in the comments below.