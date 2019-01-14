Galaxy S10 X will reportedly be Samsung's first 5G phone

Samsung is already said to have three different versions of its next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S10, in the works, but now it looks like there might be a fourth.

Expected to be called the Galaxy S10 X, this variant will be Samsung's first with 5G network support, according to Electronic Times. It will be available in Korea in March starting at between 800,000 to 900,000 won, which converts to approximately $715 to $800, AU$990 to AU$1,115 and £555 to £625.

Along with support for the 5G next-generation wireless network, the Galaxy S10 X will feature six cameras -- four rear and two in front -- as well as a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, at least 10GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the report said.

Samsung does not comment on rumors and speculation, a representative told CNET. However, this matches up with earlier reports that its first 5G phone was expected to land in Korea first and was not expected to be the main Galaxy S10 device. Also, the electronics giant did have a 5G prototype under glass in its booth at CES 2019.

During CES, the company announced the launch date for its 10th anniversary Galaxy phone so we'll have more answers soon: The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.