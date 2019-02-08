Finding out about the Galaxy S10's full range of colors is nice, but finding out that Samsung may be bundling a set of its rumored wireless Galaxy Buds earbuds with preorders -- at least in some regions -- is news you can use.
This PSA comes from prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal.
It's not clear whether this applies to all three of the anticipated models, the S10, S10 Plus and S10e, which Samsung is widely expected to unveil at its Unpacked event on Feb 20, the week before the big Mobile World Congress show.
The Galaxy Buds, which may be a new line of wireless headphones or just an update and rebranding of Samsung's Gear IconX headphones, are also expected to debut then.
Samsung did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Discuss: Galaxy S10 preorders might include free Galaxy Buds
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.