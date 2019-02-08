Galaxy S10 preorders might include free Galaxy Buds

WinFuture

Finding out about the Galaxy S10's full range of colors is nice, but finding out that Samsung may be bundling a set of its rumored wireless Galaxy Buds earbuds with preorders -- at least in some regions -- is news you can use.

This PSA comes from prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal.

It seems like Samsung Galaxy S10 Preorders will start the same day of the launch or the next day and go on till 7th March. So I expect 7th/8th March to be the date when the phone will be available for sale. Also, some regions will get Galaxy Buds as the Pre-Order gift! 😀 pic.twitter.com/2qLFoE5qa4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 8, 2019

It's not clear whether this applies to all three of the anticipated models, the S10, S10 Plus and S10e, which Samsung is widely expected to unveil at its Unpacked event on Feb 20, the week before the big Mobile World Congress show.

The Galaxy Buds, which may be a new line of wireless headphones or just an update and rebranding of Samsung's Gear IconX headphones, are also expected to debut then.

Samsung did not immediately reply to a request for comment.