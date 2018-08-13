Galaxy S10 may not be Samsung's only triple-camera phone next year

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung may release its first triple-camera phone early next year, and it may not be alone.

The Galaxy S10 may come with three rear cameras, according to a Korean report by ETNews. This would be an upgrade to the dual-camera setup on the Galaxy S9 Plus and the single shooter on the Galaxy S9.

The new triple camera may include a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 16-megapixel super wide angle lens, according to the report. This upgraded camera will also reportedly take better low-light pictures and add improved optical zoom and wide-angle functions.

Samsung is said to be working on three different models of the Galaxy S10, according to an earlier ETNews report. This may translate to a standard Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and some sort of Galaxy S10 Lite. While the previous report said only one of the three phones would come with a triple-camera, ETNews reports now that two models may come with a three camera setup.

Samsung is also rumored to bring a triple-camera to its midrange Galaxy A series, according to ETNews. The report adds that triple-cameras could be a standout feature of Samsung's phones next year, appearing on Samsung's entry level phones and flagships alike.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.