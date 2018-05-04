Galaxy S10 may have in-display fingerprint, 3D sensors

Ever since the technology debuted at CES 2018, people have been intrigued by the idea of Fingerprint On Display (FOD) to replace fingerprint sensors elsewhere on a phone. Now, based on a report from Korea's The Bell (English translation), it looks like Samsung may jump on it for its 10th anniversary flagship phone, codenamed "Beyond," but likely to be the Galaxy S10.

The previous big leak implied a 3D front-facing camera would be in the phone to improve face recognition.

We reached out to Samsung for comment but didn't immediately hear back.