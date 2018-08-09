At an event today in the Barclays Center in New York, Samsung announced the much rumored Galaxy Note 9, a 6.4-inch phone with dual rear 12-megapixel cameras, up to 512GB of storage and a Bluetooth connected S-Pen stylus. It goes on sale on Aug. 24 with a starting price of $1,000 for the 128GB version but you can reserve the premium handset right now.
As Samsung's newest top tier phone, it naturally draws comparisons to devices like the iPhone X, Google Pixel 2XL and LG V35 ThinQ. But the Galaxy Note 9 falls into an interesting spot in Samsung's phone portfolio especially since, aside from price, it has many similarities to the Galaxy S9 Plus which costs $110 less for 128GB model.
Then there's last year's Galaxy Note 8 which can be bought new for $250 less than the Galaxy Note 9. To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below which compares the Galaxy Note 9, Note 8, S9 Plus and S9. And for everything Samsung announced today, check out CNET's full coverage here.
Galaxy Note 9 comparison chart
|
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Display size, resolution
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|516ppi
|529ppi
|570ppi
|522ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.37x3.01x0.35 in
|6.22x2.91x0.33 in
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|6.4x2.9x0.34 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|161.9x76.4x8.8 mm
|158.1x73.8x8.5 mm
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|162.5x74.8x8.6mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|7.09 oz.; 201g
|6.66 oz; 189g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|6.9 oz, 195g
|Mobile software
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Camera
|Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895
|Storage
|128GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB
|RAM
|6GB, 8GB
|6GB
|4GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|512GB
|Up to 400GB
|Up to 400GB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|3,500mAh
|3,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Back
|Back
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Special features
|Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S-Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scanning
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|S Pen stylus, water-resistant, wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,000
|Varies: $840-$930
|Varies: $720-$800
|Varies: $750-$960
|Price (GBP)
|Converts to £776
|£869
|£739
|£869
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to AU$1,345
|AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,499 (256GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU$1,499
