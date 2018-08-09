CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Note 9 specs vs. Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 8: What's new

It finally happened: Samsung the Galaxy Note 9 was announced. See how it compares spec-by-spec with other Galaxy devices.

From left-to-right: The Galaxy Note 8, S9 Plus and Note 9.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

At an event today in the Barclays Center in New York, Samsung announced the much rumored Galaxy Note 9, a 6.4-inch phone with dual rear 12-megapixel cameras, up to 512GB of storage and a Bluetooth connected S-Pen stylus. It goes on sale on Aug. 24 with a starting price of $1,000 for the 128GB version but you can reserve the premium handset right now.

As Samsung's newest top tier phone, it naturally draws comparisons to devices like the iPhone X, Google Pixel 2XL and LG V35 ThinQ. But the Galaxy Note 9 falls into an interesting spot in Samsung's phone portfolio especially since, aside from price, it has many similarities to the Galaxy S9 Plus which costs $110 less for 128GB model.

Then there's last year's Galaxy Note 8 which can be bought new for $250 less than the Galaxy Note 9. To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below which compares the Galaxy Note 9, Note 8, S9 Plus and S9. And for everything Samsung announced today, check out CNET's full coverage here.

Galaxy Note 9 comparison chart


 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Display size, resolution 6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 516ppi 529ppi 570ppi 522ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.37x3.01x0.35 in 6.22x2.91x0.33 in 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 6.4x2.9x0.34 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 161.9x76.4x8.8 mm 158.1x73.8x8.5 mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 162.5x74.8x8.6mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 7.09 oz.; 201g 6.66 oz; 189g 5.75 oz; 163g 6.9 oz, 195g
Mobile software Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895
Storage 128GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB
RAM 6GB, 8GB 6GB 4GB 6GB
Expandable storage 512GB Up to 400GB Up to 400GB Up to 2TB
Battery 4,000mAh 3,500mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back Back Back Back cover
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Special features Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S-Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scanning Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning S Pen stylus, water-resistant, wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready
Price off-contract (USD) $1,000 Varies: $840-$930 Varies: $720-$800 Varies: $750-$960
Price (GBP) Converts to £776 £869 £739 £869
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$1,345 AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,499 (256GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$1,499
