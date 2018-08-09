Sarah Tew/CNET

At an event today in the Barclays Center in New York, Samsung announced the much rumored Galaxy Note 9, a 6.4-inch phone with dual rear 12-megapixel cameras, up to 512GB of storage and a Bluetooth connected S-Pen stylus. It goes on sale on Aug. 24 with a starting price of $1,000 for the 128GB version but you can reserve the premium handset right now.

As Samsung's newest top tier phone, it naturally draws comparisons to devices like the iPhone X, Google Pixel 2XL and LG V35 ThinQ. But the Galaxy Note 9 falls into an interesting spot in Samsung's phone portfolio especially since, aside from price, it has many similarities to the Galaxy S9 Plus which costs $110 less for 128GB model.

Then there's last year's Galaxy Note 8 which can be bought new for $250 less than the Galaxy Note 9. To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below which compares the Galaxy Note 9, Note 8, S9 Plus and S9. And for everything Samsung announced today, check out CNET's full coverage here.

Galaxy Note 9 comparison chart

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Display size, resolution 6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 516ppi 529ppi 570ppi 522ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.37x3.01x0.35 in 6.22x2.91x0.33 in 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 6.4x2.9x0.34 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 161.9x76.4x8.8 mm 158.1x73.8x8.5 mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 162.5x74.8x8.6mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 7.09 oz.; 201g 6.66 oz; 189g 5.75 oz; 163g 6.9 oz, 195g Mobile software Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Nougat Camera Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 Storage 128GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB RAM 6GB, 8GB 6GB 4GB 6GB Expandable storage 512GB Up to 400GB Up to 400GB Up to 2TB Battery 4,000mAh 3,500mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor Back Back Back Back cover Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Special features Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S-Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scanning Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning S Pen stylus, water-resistant, wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready Price off-contract (USD) $1,000 Varies: $840-$930 Varies: $720-$800 Varies: $750-$960 Price (GBP) Converts to £776 £869 £739 £869 Price (AUD) Converts to AU$1,345 AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,499 (256GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$1,499