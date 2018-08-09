CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Note 9 specs vs. iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and LG V35 ThinQ

Samsung just announced its ultra-premium Note 9. See how it compares spec-by-spec with other top-tier phones that are out right now.

The Galaxy Note 9 and its Bluetooth-enabled stylus.

At a New York press event today, Samsung took the wraps off its latest Note 9, a 6.4-inch phone that features dual 12-megapixel cameras, a whopping 512GB of (optional) internal storage and an embedded S-Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity. The phone will go on sale on Aug. 24 with a starting price of $1,000 for the 128GB version.

But the Note 9 isn't the only high-end phone that you can get, and competition is stiffer than ever. So much so that during Samsung's quarterly earnings release in July, the company reported that the high-end smartphone market was "stagnant" and characterized the sale of its Galaxy S9 flagship phone as "slow." According to market analyst IHS Markit, Samsung's shipments also fell 11 percent to 70.8 million units, compared to the previous year. 

In addition to rivaling Apple's iPhone X, the Note 9 will also have to compete with two other excellent Android phones: The Google Pixel 2 XL and the LG V35 ThinQ. Both phones offer expansive 6-inch screens, but the former has a top-notch camera while the V35 also has dual rear cameras, wireless charging and a water resistant design.

To see how these phones compare spec-by-spec, check out the chart below. And for the lowdown on everything Samsung announced today, check out CNET's full coverage.

 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG V35 ThinQ
Display size, resolution 6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6-inch OLED; 2,880x1,440 pixels 6-inch OLED; 2,880 x 1,440 pixels
Pixel density 516 ppi 458 ppi 538 ppi 538 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.37x3.01x0.35 in 5.7x2.79x0.30 in 6.2x3.0x0.3 in 5.97x2.97x0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 161.9x76.4x8.8 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 157.9x76.7x7.9 mm 151.64x75.44x7.37 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 7.09 oz.; 201g 6.14 oz,; 174g 6.17 oz.; 175g 5.57 oz, 157.9g
Mobile software Android 8.1 Oreo iOS 11 Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Camera Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel 16-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide)
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Storage 128GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB
RAM 6GB, 8GB 3GB 4GB 6GB
Expandable storage 512GB None None 2TB
Battery 4,000mAh 2,716mAh (unconfirmed by Apple) 3,520mAh 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back of phone None Back of phone Back of phone
Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack Yes No No Yes
Special features Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S-Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scanning Water resistant (IP67); wireless charging; TrueDepth front-facing camera adds Face ID and front-facing AR effects Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; DTS:X 3D Surround, Quad DAC
Price off-contract (USD) $999.99 (128GB), $1,249.99 (512GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) $849 (64GB), $949 (128GB) $900 (AT&T and Project Fi)
Price (GBP) Converts to £776 (128GB), £970 (512GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) £799 (64GB), £899 (128GB) TBD
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$1,345 (128GB), $1,681 (512GB) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) AU$1,399 (64GB), AU$1,549 (128GB) TBD
