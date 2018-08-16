On this podcast, we talk about:
- CNET's review of the Galaxy Note 9, which reviewer Jessica Dolcourt calls a big, beautiful (but not super innovative) phone with a hefty price tag.
- T-Mobile's latest freebie, which gives customers a year of Pandora Plus gratis.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Galaxy Note 9: Is it really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep. 444)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Galaxy Note 9: Is it really worth it? (The 3:59, Ep. 444)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.