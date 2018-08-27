Galaxy Note 9 iFixit teardown reveals a powerhouse battery

iFixit

The Galaxy Note series' big battery is back and better than ever in the Note 9, as iFixit's teardown of the new phone shows.

Yeah, the 4,000mAh spec tells you that it's probably pretty large -- typical phone batteries run between 2,500 and 3,500mAh in comparison -- but according to iFixit its 15.4Wh capacity blows past the pre-flammatory Note 7's 13.5Wh and the Note 8's crisis-of-confidence-shrinkage 12.7Wh.

Physically, it's 3.5 x 1.6 x 0.2 in (88 mm x 42 mm x 6 mm), which is longer than the 3-inch width of an iPhone 8 Plus and less than 2mm shy of the thickness of the iPhone X. (iFixit also says the Note 9 weighs 547 g which is 19.3 ounces and more than the entire phone weighs, so that's probably not correct.)

However, it carries on the low repairability tradition of the Note series, with glued-down battery and display. However, it's heat pipe has more surface area for better cooling. IFixit also speculates that the S Pen charges inductively when you dock it into the phone.

