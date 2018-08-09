CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Note 9: Everything Samsung just announced, Fortnite, Bixby speaker and Watch

From the new Note 9 to a Fortnite exclusive to the Galaxy Home speaker, here's everything Samsung just announced in Brooklyn.

After many rumors and leaks, the Galaxy Note 9 has officially been announced.

Samsung on Thursday launched its new Galaxy Note 9 flagship phone at the Barclays Center in New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets. It's a massive great phone, as you might expect, and it costs a bomb. But there was much more that Samsung showed off, including Fortnite's Android debut, the Galaxy Home smart speaker and a Galaxy Watch.

Here's all our coverage so far. We'll update this list as we publish more.

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Home

Galaxy Watch

