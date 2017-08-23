Galaxy Note 8 vs. iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z2 Force, LG G6, HTC U11

As one of Samsung's most powerful phones, the 6.3-inch Note 8 features two 12-megapixel rear cameras, 6GB of RAM and the signature S Pen stylus for power-users and creatives. It also carries over some of our favorite features from its Galaxy S8 counterpart, including water resistance and wireless charging.
But it's not the only powerful phone available. The Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Motorola Moto Z2 Force, LG G6 and HTC U11 all have something unique and interesting to offer. From a shatter-resistant display to squeezable frames, there are plenty of other features from other phone makers that might strike your fancy.
To see how the Note 8 compares to the current iPhone, as well as other powerful Androids on the market, check out our chart below.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 spec comparison
|
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|Motorola Moto Z2 Force
|LG G6
|HTC U11
|Display size, resolution
|6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|522 ppi
|401 ppi
|534 ppi
|565 ppi
|534 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.4x2.9x0.34 in
|6.2x3.1x0.29 in
|6.1x3x0.24 in
|5.86x2.83x0.31 in
|6.1x3x0.31 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|162.5x74.8x8.6 mm
|158.2x77.9x7.3 mm
|156x76x6 mm
|148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm
|154x76x7.9 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.9 oz; 195g
|6.63 oz; 188g
|5 oz; 143g
|5.7 oz; 162g
|6 oz; 169g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Apple iOS 10
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Camera
|Dual 12-megapixel
|12-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide)
|Dual 12-megapixel
|13-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|1080p
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
|Apple A10 chip (64-bit)
|2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.4GHz+1.9GHz)
|Storage
|64GB
|32GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
|32GB
|64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
|RAM
|6GB
|N/A
|4GB, 6GB (varies by region)
|4GB
|4GB, 6GB (varies by region)
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|None
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|21 hours talk time on 3G, 16 days standby, 13 hours internet use LTE
|2,730mAh
|3,300mAh
|3,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Home button
|Beneath screen
|Back cover
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|S Pen stylus, water resistant (IP68), wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready
|Water resistant (IP67), portrait camera mode
|Splash resistant; Gigabit LTE-ready
|Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging (varies by region), wide-angle camera
|Water resistant (IP67), dual SIM (varies by region), squeezable frame
|Price off-contract (USD)
|AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; U.S. Cellular: $963
|$769 (32GB); $869 (128GB); $969 (256GB)
|$730-$810, depending on carrier
|AT&T: $720; Verizon: $672; T-Mobile: $650; Sprint: $708; U.S. Cellular: $597.60
|$649
|Price (GBP)
|£869
|£719 (32GB); £819 (128GB); £919 (256GB)
|Converts to about £614
|£649
|£679
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$1269 (32GB); AU$1419 (128GB); AU$1569 (256GB)
|Converts to about AU$1,007
|AU$1,008
|AU$999
