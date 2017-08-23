The wait is almost over.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will officially launch this morning in New York City. Though Samsung has been doing well given its superb Galaxy S8 , all eyes will still be on the company for this particular unveiling, given last year's Galaxy Note 7 battery fire debacle.

The press conference starts at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. in the UK and 2 a.m. Thursday AEDT. You can tune in to watch the live video stream from the Park Avenue Armory above,

If you want to tune in earlier, our preshow starts 30 minutes before: 7:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. UK and 1:30 a.m. Thursday AEDT) -- also embedded above.

For additional coverage, follow Jessica Dolcourt and Roger Cheng on Twitter -- or just scroll down to see their tweets in real-time. They'll be on the ground reporting from the scene.

We'll also be adding links to our stories in real time as they become available.

Current coverage:

Editors' note: This story was originally published earlier. It has been updated with additional links.