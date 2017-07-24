Galaxy Note 8 could debut a new blue hue

A coral blue Galaxy phone? That's so last week. Deep blue is the new aquatic color option now rumored to come to the Galaxy Note 8, according to Roland Quandt, a mobile tipster and editor for WinFuture.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

Quandt's tweet claims that the Note 8 may release in muted Samsung colors like midnight black and orchid grey along with the new blue shade.

Samsung has used limited colors in the past to promote its phones, often releasing more unique shades after the phone's been on the market for several months. Other times, Samsung will throw in a statement color when the phone launches, which is available in some countries, but not all. The Galaxy Note 7 wowed us when it came out in coral blue, but will forever live in infamy after the phone's defective batteries resulted in spontaneous combustion and two separate product recalls. Now all eyes are on Samsung to see how the follow-up Note 8 performs. A new color—while a relatively minor detail—could bolster this already high-stakes launch.

Samsung's history of blue phones would even make Picasso proud. The Galaxy S6 got a limited shade called "Blue Topaz" and last year the Note 7 debuted with coral blue. After the Note 7 recall, Samsung made a coral blue Galaxy S7 Edge, and just recently made a version for the Galaxy S8. While we don't know for sure how the new shade will look on the Note, anything that isn't a neutral is a welcome addition to Samsung's list of cyan-styled phones.

Samsung is officially launching the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, so we might not have to wait too long to see the phone in its new shade.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.