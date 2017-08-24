If you're loving everything about the Galaxy Note 8, except its price, there may be a cheaper version coming out, according to a new rumor.

A recent filing with Chinese telecom regulatory agency TENAA suggests that Samsung may release a 4GB RAM variant of the Note 8 there. Since the 4GB RAM version would have slightly toned-down specs compared to the standard 6GB RAM Note that Samsung launched on Wednesday, it's rumored to be cheaper, according to website MySmartPrice.

The top-tier Galaxy Note 8 packs in all sorts of of premium features like dual rear cameras, an S Pen stylus, a 6.3-inch huge AMOLED display, and Samsung's Bixby Voice assistant. Still, with those premium features comes a premium price. The Note 8's starting price is a whopping $930 (or £870 and AU$1,175) which could make even the most dedicated Samsung fans think twice, especially when the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cost less.

A cheaper Note 8 would likely be a welcome addition, and sacrificing the phone's RAM may be one method of doing this. The report claims that this could knock off anywhere between 520 yuan (about $80/£60/AU$100) to 750 yuan (about $110/£90/AU$140) off the price. Meanwhile, the rest of the Note 8 specs are rumored to stay about the same.

The filing with TENAA points towards the phone's release in China, but there's no word yet on whether other markets will get the 4GB RAM Note 8.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.

Still, there are plenty of other deals around if you want to score the Note 8. This includes a sizable trade-in bonus for original Note 7 buyers in the US, if you turn in your old phone when buying the Note 8 on the Samsung website. Samsung is also offering a free Gear 360 camera or 128GB microSD card and wireless charging convertible to people who pre-order the Note in the first month (this might vary by market).