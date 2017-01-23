The real reason the Galaxy Note 7 crashed and burned (The 3:59, Ep. 166)

Samsung

Samsung finally answered the burning questions on Sunday.

After its investigation into the Galaxy Note 7's overheated batteries, the South Korean company concluded there were two causes for the phone's fatal flaws. Before its initial recall, Samsung said, its batteries had an external casing that was too small, causing it to short-circuit and burn up. In Samsung's second go, the phones went through a rushed welding process that lead to faulty batteries.

We discuss what Samsung's revelations mean for the Galaxy S8, and how the company could have avoided this crisis in the first place.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

The real reason Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 crashed and burned (The 3:59, Ep. 166) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care. Read about it here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.