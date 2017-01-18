Why do you STILL have a Galaxy Note 7? (The 3:59, Ep. 164)

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Samsung is ready to reveal some more details on why its Galaxy Note 7 have been exploding, but there's a bigger mystery at hand: Why are so many people still using the potentially fiery phones?

Verizon reported that thousands of its customers could still be holding onto their Galaxy Note 7 devices, even after Samsung held a worldwide recall and essentially bricked the phones. Verizon is even taking desperate measures now and planning to reroute all non-911 calls to its customer service line, where they can return the phones.

Also on the podcast, we discuss what President Barack Obama's clemency for Chelsea Manning could mean for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. And if you've ever noticed that your government sucks at social media, there's a good reason why.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

