Galaxy Nexus to go on sale this week?

Stop me if you've heard (and I'm sure that you have), but after months of waiting and a seemingly endless barrage of delays, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus may be available for purchase later this week.

The latest gossip, which was obtained by Engadget, suggests that the initial release won't be directly from Verizon Wireless, but through retail outlet Costco.

According to a leaked document, the Ice Cream Sandwich-powered smartphone will be on sale come December 15 with a two-year service agreement and a price of $289.99. This is not the first time we've seen these reports, as other outlets have received similar information over the past few weeks.

Considering that Costco is an authorized retailer for Verizon, it stands to reason that the carrier will be bowing the device in short order. Rumors have pegged the official launch with multiple dates throughout December, but we're still waiting for Verizon to make an announcement. For what it's worth, even Costco was at one time paired with a December 9 launch.

One has to wonder what kind of impact the Galaxy Nexus will have with CES and Mobile World Congress right around the corner. Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised to see multiple devices announced in the next two months, already running Android 4.0 and offering more-powerful hardware.

As appealing as the Galaxy Nexus was to me in October, I'm content with waiting for my respective carrier to offer an Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone.