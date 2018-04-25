For a moment there, Gal Gadot, better known for her role in the Wonder Woman movie, joined the ranks of phone brand ambassadors caught using an iPhone when they shouldn't have.

Gadot, who became Huawei's US brand ambassador for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in January, appeared to have been caught using an iPhone to tweet about about her love of an iPhone competitor she agreed to represent when a video of the actor and model using the Mate 10 Pro was uploaded to Twitter through the Twitter for iPhone app. The gaffe was called out in another tweet by YouTube tech personality Marques Brownlee.

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad... tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018

"Some people have asked about my recent post with my new Huawei smartphone, and think I am using an iPhone," Gadot said through her publicist. "That's simply not the case. I love my Huawei P20 and Mate10Pro. They are lifelines wherever I am in the world."

It seems that a member of Gadot's publicity team posted the video on the actor's behalf, from their personal device, not recognizing that the device used might be visible to others.

"Sometimes I rely on help from my team to post larger videos," Gadot said, "And that is what happened here."

Gadot (or her handlers) deleted the original tweet earlier Tuesday.

Huawei needs all the positive press it can get. A handful of government agencies stated that US buyers should steer clear of Huawei phones due to surveillance and security concerns. Since then, both carriers and retailers have pulled out of deals to sell Huawei phones in the US, leaving the third-largest smartphone brand struggling with its image in the second-largest smartphone market.

Now Playing: Watch this: The Mate 10 Pro is flashy and brings portrait selfies

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.