Gadzoox cuts staff to speed profitability

Gadzoox, a troubled maker of networking hardware used to join servers and storage systems, has laid off an undisclosed number of employees, shut down some facilities and eliminated some contractor jobs in an effort to become profitable, the San Jose, Calif., company said Thursday. The company plans to release further details during a conference call after reporting fiscal third-quarter earnings Jan. 23. An increasing amount of the company's revenue comes from the new Slingshot switch, which communicates using the new 2 gigabit-per-second version of the Fibre Channel network standard.