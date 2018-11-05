Gab, the social network linked to the Pittsburgh shooting suspect, returns online

Getty Images

Gab, a fringe social network apparently used by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, resurfaced on Sunday.

The site, which markets itself as a bastion of free speech amid censorship of extremists on Twitter and Facebook, was intermittently available late Sunday. Clicking on links to the site sometimes would produce error messages, but that didn't seem to stop some of the site's 800,000 users from posting celebratory messages, praising the company for coming back online. Many of them hailed the move as a win for free speech.

"Through the grace of God Gab is back online," Gab CEO Andrew Torba appears to have posted on the site. "We will never give in. Free speech and liberty will always win."

Gab's return marks the latest turn in the unfolding debate over free speech in the modern age. Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube have increasingly cracked down on bad behavior and hate speech on their services. That's driven some of the people banned from those sites to sites like the message board 4Chan and Gab, a Twitter-like alternative social network founded in 2016.

Last week, Gab came under scrutiny when reports surfaced that Robert Bowers, who is charged with opening fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue during religious services on Oct. 27, used the social network to voice extreme anti-semitic views. Eleven people died as a result of the attack.

Two days later, on Oct. 29, domain provider GoDaddy told Gab it had 24 hours to move to another service. GoDaddy said it made the decision after receiving complaints and finding content on Gab that "promotes and encourages violence against people." PayPal, Stripe, Joyent, Shopify and Medium also cut ties with Gab.

Even as tech firms try to crack down on hate speech, Gab's reappearance highlights how difficult it is to completely knock a site offline. Last year, the Neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer retreated to the dark web after being booted by GoDaddy and Google. Gab, for its part, is operating on the normal internet for now.

In a Tweeted audio message, Torba said Gab was able to come back online after working with internet name site, Epik, and should be fully back online Monday. "This coordinate smear by the mainstream media did not work," he said in the message. "This smear is only going to propel us into the stratosphere."

