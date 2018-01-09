Futuristic Spectra Solis puts Google in an alarm clock

Spectra

With two high fidelity speakers and an LED clock shining through its mesh face, the Spectra Solis SO-2000 wants to help you wake up in the morning, and its bringing Google to help. The Solis is an alarm clock with Google's digital assistant built-in.

Equipped with the same assistant that's built into the Google Home (just called Google Assistant), the Solis should be able to do just about everything you can with Google's first party smart speaker. You'll be able to command the Solis with your voice. You can ask it to set an alarm, of course. You'll also be able to control your smart home, set reminders, search the internet and more.

The Solis actually isn't the first alarm we've seen with Google Assistant built in. iHome announced the $140 (converts to around £105, AU$180) iGV1 yesterday. Since the Solis costs $170, it better sound great to be worth the price. Still, I'm glad to have options, as I like the combination of a Google smart speaker with an alarm clock.

