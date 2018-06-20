Lucasfilm

Did you feel a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of fan voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced? That could be because future Star Wars spinoff films are now on hold, at least, according to a report Wednesday from Collider.

"Lucasfilm has decided to put plans for more A Star Wars Story spinoff movies on hold, instead opting to focus their attention on Star Wars: Episode IX and what the next trilogy of Star Wars films will be after that film," Collider reports, attributing the news to "sources with knowledge of the situation."

Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been numerous reports that an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie would be made to follow Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opened in May, but nothing has been officially confirmed by the studio.