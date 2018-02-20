You can put this adorable Chewie down for a Star Wars nap

This may be the most adorable depiction of Chewbacca, ever!
The FurReal Friends Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie speaks when it hears your voice, growls when you shake it and responds with over 100 different sound combinations.
The 16-inch-tall toy responds to all this motion using accelerometers, allowing it to laugh when it's getting tickled or (my personal favorite) curl up for a nap when laid down.
Hasbro recently showed off an early version of Chewie during Toy Fair 2018 in New York. You can see a sample of what it can do in the Instagram video embedded in this article.
The toy is set to come to stores this fall for $130 (which roughly converts to £90 and AU$165).
